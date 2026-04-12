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Mark of the Beast Technology & Skinwalkers Dream 4-8-26 to 4-10-26 Shared 4-11-26
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ revealing what the hidden mark of the beast technology hidden in Atlantis is, how the mark is administered and information about skinwalkers.

Mark 4:22-23

22 For there is nothing hid, which shall not be manifested; neither was any thing kept secret, but that it should come abroad.

23 If any man have ears to hear, let him hear.


My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

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