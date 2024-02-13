Roul's Journey with the Essential 4" LightTower: Unveiling the Power of Essential Energy's EMF Protection Devices and Beyond

Roul shares his personal experience with the Essential 4" LightTower. The Essential 4" LightTower is EMF protection and so much more.
Using physics of light, Essential Energy Solutions line of EMF protection devices creates a harmonized, biophotonic field of energy that shields users from non-native electromagnetic radiation by acting as a tuning fork at the biophysical level. Active bioresonance Essential Energy doesn't block electromagnetic fields, but rather produces a resonance that strengthens the biofield of people, plants and animals, shielding it from EMF stress.
The result is greater energy, balance and normalized response to EMF stress.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.