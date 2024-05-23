Brain Bridge - HEAD TRANSPLANT - This is Now A Real Thing - Detailed Explanation

I swiped this from the original YT video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szXbuUlUhQ4
This is what a rep from Brain Bridge has to say about this video...
"Today I’m thrilled to announce BrainBridge, the world’s first concept for a head transplant system, which integrates advanced robotics and artificial intelligence to execute complete head and face transplantation procedures. This state-of-the-art system offers new hope to patients suffering from untreatable conditions such as stage-4 cancer, paralysis, and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's."
Official website: https://brainbridge.tech/
