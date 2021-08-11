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WHO/Israel: 'We need to go and look into families and remove those who 'may' be sick' [10.08.2021]
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190 views • August 11, 2021
I cannot verify 100% validity but hello! IMHO it's real. Draw near to God and He will draw near to you! Don't fall for the false light! Gird yourselves in the TRUE full armor of God!
God bless and keep you all!
!srae! Quarantine rules:
In the case of a child under the age of 12 coming into contact with a coronavirus patient, their primary care-giver must enter into quarantine with them, even if they are vaccinated.
Any parent with a child under the age of 12 who is found to have prevented their child from performing a coronavirus test or from entering quarantine will be charged a fine of 3,500 NIS.
A 5,000 NIS fine will be given to anyone found to be violating quarantine orders, and steps are being taken to properly enforce this directive.
AUGUST 5, 2021 Everything you need to know about Israel's new coronavirus restrictions
New restrictions will be enforced starting from Sunday, August 8, and will include outdoor mask-wearing, work from home directives, and fines for quarantine violators.
https://www.jpost.com/health-science/everything-you-need-to-know-about-israels-new-coronavirus-restrictions-675995
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish Many Fishers
3785 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/71D5LNxiRNG5/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
God bless and keep you all!
!srae! Quarantine rules:
In the case of a child under the age of 12 coming into contact with a coronavirus patient, their primary care-giver must enter into quarantine with them, even if they are vaccinated.
Any parent with a child under the age of 12 who is found to have prevented their child from performing a coronavirus test or from entering quarantine will be charged a fine of 3,500 NIS.
A 5,000 NIS fine will be given to anyone found to be violating quarantine orders, and steps are being taken to properly enforce this directive.
AUGUST 5, 2021 Everything you need to know about Israel's new coronavirus restrictions
New restrictions will be enforced starting from Sunday, August 8, and will include outdoor mask-wearing, work from home directives, and fines for quarantine violators.
https://www.jpost.com/health-science/everything-you-need-to-know-about-israels-new-coronavirus-restrictions-675995
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish Many Fishers
3785 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/71D5LNxiRNG5/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
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