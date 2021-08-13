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Hernia Hannie zet zichzelf weer eens voor schut
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111 views • August 13, 2021
Nou nou, die Hannie Descendre kan nog best hard lopen met die hernia zeg.
Kijk ze gaan met die ordinaire slabek. Wat dacht je nu zelf Hannie? Dat Premier Rutte speciaal voor jou even zou blijven staan? En naar je zou luisteren? Met je kwalijke onzin? En je asociale gedrag? Denk je nu echt dat iemand je ooit nog serieus zal nemen? Dat wilde zelfs je vriendje Mischa al niet meer 😉
Kijk ze gaan met die ordinaire slabek. Wat dacht je nu zelf Hannie? Dat Premier Rutte speciaal voor jou even zou blijven staan? En naar je zou luisteren? Met je kwalijke onzin? En je asociale gedrag? Denk je nu echt dat iemand je ooit nog serieus zal nemen? Dat wilde zelfs je vriendje Mischa al niet meer 😉
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