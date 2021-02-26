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Dr. Jean Kagia & Pro-Life Abortionists: KILL THAT BABY
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42 views • February 26, 2021
KCPF's Jean Kagia aborts tiny babies using coils, cajoles women into female castration, opposes efforts to remove abortion language from Kenya's constitution, and says only the most highly trained professional should "kill a baby". She is also celebrated by a small gaggle of male imbeciles and noxious females as a "pro-life" leader. http://JeanKagia.com
The full Sozo Church Senate testimony recording:
https://youtu.be/4fkfKd7Hfy8
The full Sozo Church Senate testimony recording:
https://youtu.be/4fkfKd7Hfy8
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