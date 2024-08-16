BADASS 8-YEAR-OLD GURL TAKES A BASEBALL BAT ♕ TO A THUG TRYING TO ROB HER DAD'S LIQUOR STORE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — It's back to business after a big scare at Big Discount Liquors in Maplewood. An armed robber was beaten back by an 8-year-old girl and her baseball bat.
Thirty-seven-year-old Conchobhar Morrell, of St. Paul, was charged with first-degree attempted aggravated robbery in Ramsey County on Monday.
Charging documents state Morrell's criminal record includes a 2004 conviction for first-degree aggravated robbery.
Surveillance video from the store shows Morrell wearing an Amazon uniform and reaching in his pocket before setting a realistic BB gun on the counter.
According to an Amazon spokesperson, Morrell was a delivery associate for a third-party delivery service delivering packages for Amazon. He will be "immediately offboarded."
Source: https://vidmax.com/video/228937-badass-8-year-old-takes-a-baseball-bat-to-a-thug-trying-to-rob-a-liquor-store