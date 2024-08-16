BADASS 8-YEAR-OLD GURL TAKES A BASEBALL BAT ♕ TO A THUG TRYING TO ROB HER DAD'S LIQUOR STORE

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — It's back to business after a big scare at Big Discount Liquors in Maplewood. An armed robber was beaten back by an 8-year-old girl and her baseball bat.





Thirty-seven-year-old Conchobhar Morrell, of St. Paul, was charged with first-degree attempted aggravated robbery in Ramsey County on Monday.





Charging documents state Morrell's criminal record includes a 2004 conviction for first-degree aggravated robbery.





Surveillance video from the store shows Morrell wearing an Amazon uniform and reaching in his pocket before setting a realistic BB gun on the counter.





According to an Amazon spokesperson, Morrell was a delivery associate for a third-party delivery service delivering packages for Amazon. He will be "immediately offboarded."





