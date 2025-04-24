Aerial drone filming Ukrainian positions heavily hammered near #Loknya after being quickly and thoroughly attacked by Russian forces, after previously Ukrainian units managed to recapture the northern part of the village! Russian military channels released the video on April 23, 2025, showing the tense situation now turning quiet in the last minutes, as a result of artillery fire targeting the positions of Kiev troops, who trying to attack there. The military reported that in the hours before the ceasefire on Easter Eve, two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, consisting of about thirty people, attempted to attack Russian positions. Ukrainian forces achieved a symbolic success, leading the groups to advance 1 kilometer towards Loknya, but it was short-lived. There are now no Ukrainians visible there, as in objective control.

Loknya, located near Sumy-Kursk highway, the main route used by Ukraine to enter Russian territory. However, Russian forces quickly responded to the positional battle, competing for control of the strategic position, and have clearly succeeded once again. Here, there are two possibilities after both sides compete, the Russian army pursued the Ukrainian group that ran back to Sumy, but most likely about thirty Kiev soldiers were killed by artillery fire, the Russian god of war. Ukrainian troops had no choice in attempting the risky offensive and were trapped in a vulnerable position north of Loknya, suffering heavy losses of soldiers. While the Russian artillery was ready to wait for the enemy's movement, meaning the Russian assault force was not there, when the ammunition is fired, which completely pounded the enemy personnel positions.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





