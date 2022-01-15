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ANYTHING GOES AT THE WHO? - #OMG
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60 views • January 15, 2022
#OMG
Pfizer forced governments to accept terrorist clauses - https://www.brighteon.com/0c354f25-7747-40fc-9ffb-35953fd1f6fb
There's Something Much Bigger Going On Here | Dr. Robert Malone 2022- https://www.brighteon.com/5d71ca55-810e-4589-b4ce-c185ec8c458b
EU representative speaking out about the vaccine injuries and mandates-https://www.brighteon.com/bba9a0d7-28cd-400c-84c8-db4272131f54
UK Gov’t “Scare Tactics” Used To Enforce Mass Compliance -https://www.brighteon.com/1fa93231-e510-41e1-9f33-08e283083e81
Pfizer forced governments to accept terrorist clauses - https://www.brighteon.com/0c354f25-7747-40fc-9ffb-35953fd1f6fb
There's Something Much Bigger Going On Here | Dr. Robert Malone 2022- https://www.brighteon.com/5d71ca55-810e-4589-b4ce-c185ec8c458b
EU representative speaking out about the vaccine injuries and mandates-https://www.brighteon.com/bba9a0d7-28cd-400c-84c8-db4272131f54
UK Gov’t “Scare Tactics” Used To Enforce Mass Compliance -https://www.brighteon.com/1fa93231-e510-41e1-9f33-08e283083e81
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