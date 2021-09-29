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Prophecy: What is life? All deceived, Ladder to Heaven and DNA, 144.000
What Do You Got To Lose?
What Do You Got To Lose?
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396 views • September 29, 2021
Prophetic word, given on August 29th 20201 at 5:15 right after I woke up
Yeshua is The Way, The Truth and The Life.
Life in Him is completely different as life here on earth.
This word gives some references about deception and the desires of the Devil
It is very metaphorical with some room for interpretation.

The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-08-29-pdf-download/

Or if you need, buy and license my footages for your video that I have exlusively at Pond5 - https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternative if you arre looking for more/other stuff go over the referal and start shopping https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski

The best and easiest anyway is a direct donation - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Keywords
godholy spiritjesuslighttechnologytruthlifeprophecypropheticyeshuamoonauthorityspirittorahlorddemocracyway144000commandmentsdemocraticblood moonunauthorizedbindernowski
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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