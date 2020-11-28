© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oregon Decriminalizes ALL Drugs - the War on Drugs Wanes #drugwar
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • November 28, 2020
Oregon past measure 110 in the 2020 election which decriminalizes all drugs including heroin and cocaine, meaning that if you got caught below a certain amount you are referred over to drug counseling Rather than being sent to prison. It's a net positive mood, and it shows the war on drugs is starting to wane.
Legalizing drugs would allow us to get rid of the criminal syndicate's currently in charge of the distribution and the ever violent and cutthroat criminals that profit from keeping drugs illegal.
#drugwar #oregon #measure110
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Legalizing drugs would allow us to get rid of the criminal syndicate's currently in charge of the distribution and the ever violent and cutthroat criminals that profit from keeping drugs illegal.
#drugwar #oregon #measure110
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.