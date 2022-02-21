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Ukraine Regrets Invasion of Russia
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611 views • February 21, 2022
"A report from Russia’s armed forces has confirmed its troops opened fire on a ‘Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group’ that attempted to cross into the country.
Military chiefs issued a statement claiming, ‘a unit of the Southern Military District, alongside a border patrol by the Russian Federal Security Service, prevented a sabotage and reconnaissance group from violating the Russian state border from the territory of Ukraine.’
Moscow alleges that five Ukrainian soldiers were killed and no Russian servicemen were injured during the firefight." - RT
Military chiefs issued a statement claiming, ‘a unit of the Southern Military District, alongside a border patrol by the Russian Federal Security Service, prevented a sabotage and reconnaissance group from violating the Russian state border from the territory of Ukraine.’
Moscow alleges that five Ukrainian soldiers were killed and no Russian servicemen were injured during the firefight." - RT
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