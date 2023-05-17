https://gettr.com/post/p2h7f4bcba0

05/15/2023 Christopher Carter, Capitol Hill correspondent of Real American Voice: The greed and the insatiable appetite for political power have corrupted some American politicians. In the United States, some lobbyists work for corporations and foreign governments. They know how to organize and get bills voted on by Congress, but under U.S. law, they must register and make their identities known to the public.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/15/2023 《真正美国之声》国会山通讯员克里斯托弗·卡特：贪婪和对政治权力的贪求已经腐蚀了一些美国政客。在美国，有一些说客专门为大公司和外国政府工作。他们知道如何组织并促使国会投票通过法案，但根据美国法律，他们必须注册并让公众知晓他们的身份。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



