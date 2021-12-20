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Adverse Effects of Psychiatric Drugs
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131 views • December 20, 2021
Originally published on YouTube on Mar 23, 2011. This video had 8,091 views and 135 likes.
Attorney Sheller's talk: The Intersection of Law and Overprescribing by Physicians, Nurse Practitioners, Etc. Focusing on Anti-Psychotics and Anti-Depressants. Visit: http://sheller.com/ Dr. Breggin's talk: The Harms of Psychiatric Drugs, & Alternatives for Children. Visit: htpp://breggin.com
Attorney Sheller's talk: The Intersection of Law and Overprescribing by Physicians, Nurse Practitioners, Etc. Focusing on Anti-Psychotics and Anti-Depressants. Visit: http://sheller.com/ Dr. Breggin's talk: The Harms of Psychiatric Drugs, & Alternatives for Children. Visit: htpp://breggin.com
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