Cheap microbiome interventions reduce hospitalizations far more than vaccines!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Talking to Dr. John Campbell renowned immunologist Dr. Robert Clancy states that injectable vaccines are ineffective against respiratory viruses, addressing broad defensive cellular mechanisms with microbiome reduces patient hospitalizations, asthma drugs against COPD are ineffective, RSV vaccinations are dangerous, Paxlovid is ineffective, journalists are compromised by Pharma.