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Wednesday War Room - Making Connections #01
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20 views • August 15, 2020
This is the first of what will hopefully be many broadcasts where people who sense "something's not right" meet for the first time & discuss their concerns live on air.
We meet together, we eat together, we build bonds. We need to have each other's backs in these dark times.
We meet together, we eat together, we build bonds. We need to have each other's backs in these dark times.
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