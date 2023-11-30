Create New Account
11/29/2023 -- Earthquake activity update -- Unrest spreading , where to watch next
This update covers the locations currently moving, and where we expect activity next.


As explained in this video, things should take the next step up seismically over the next 4-7 days taking the new M-class solar flare into account (if the charged particles and stronger solar wind arrive within 3 days of the M-class solar event yesterday Nov 28 2023).


The full earthquake forecast for this week can be seen here if you need to know details on each location warned: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcndO...

Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanosstar fortshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines

