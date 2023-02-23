The Top 13 Best AR Calibers That Aren’t 5.56 NATO

For $20 off your next ammo purchase, go to https://ammo.com/youtube (a special deal for our viewers)!





Let’s be honest about one thing, the 5.56 NATO/223 Remington is a battle-proven cartridge that has valiantly served the US military for decades. The 5.56’s effectiveness is well documented, and it is one of, if not the, most popular centerfire rifle cartridges in North America.

Yes, the 5.56 NATO is awesome. It has low recoil, a flat trajectory, is inexpensive, and has more varieties of ammo than you can shake a boomstick at.





But sometimes you want to shoot something different out of your AR, and that’s ok. One of the greatest aspects of the AR-15 rifle is its versatility, as many caliber conversions can be accomplished with a simple upper receiver swap. However, with so many different rifle calibers available, some shooters might be confused as to which cartridge is best for their AR-15 or AR-10.





There are a ton of different caliber options available to the modern shooter when it comes to the AR rifle. In this podcast, Chris and Dave are going to discuss the 13 best possible calibers you can pick from to covert your AR into from a standard AR-15 or AR-10.





