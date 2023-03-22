Create New Account
WARNING! RISE OF THE ROBOTS!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published a day ago

I'LL BE 75 ON 9/11/2023! I'VE NEVER SEEN THE WORLD SO CRAZY AS IT IS NOW. WHAT ONE SEES ON THE OPEN MARKET IS OBSOLETE. THE OCCULT ELITE HAVE TECHNOLOGY 100+ YEARS AHEAD OF WHAT YOU'RE NOW SEEING ON THE WORLD MARKET. HUMANITY IS IN THE END TIMES BECAUSE A VEIL OF DELUSION HAS FALLEN OVER HUMANITY. REMEMBER WHAT THE BIBLE DECLARES! WHEN THEY SAY PEACE AND SAFETY THEN SUDDEN DESTRUCTION COMES WITHOUT WARNING. SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE...

Keywords
militaryreligionpolicegovernmentlawpoliticiansarmyend timesdisastermicrochippatsy

