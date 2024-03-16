When they discovered the stray dog, some bad people wanted to chain her up to sell for profit

Pitiful Animal





March 16, 2024





We received messages from people about helping a stray dog ​​with a serious skin disease

They said he had been wandering around the area for days, he didn't look well

Passersby shun him because of his ugly appearance and miserable face

Every time he saw a stranger, he shyly backed away and hid in a corner

When we arrived, we tried to approach him but he ran away and hid in a tight corner

He had very serious dermatitis, it was completely recognizable with the naked eye

He had scabies and fungi all over his body, the hair on his body and head was almost completely bare, his body was covered with many wounds.

I was deeply saddened to see his dire condition. It took us a long time to reach him

After we got him into the car, we immediately went to the hospital without any delay

