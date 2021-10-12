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Leftist Tweet About Infowars Sticker Backfires SPECTACULARLY!
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431 views • October 12, 2021
A leftist who promotes Fauci's medical tyranny hostage takeover has removed a tweet of herself skydiving after she realized the man in whom she entrusted her life was wearing an 'Arrest Fauci' Infowars sticker on his helmet. Get your own here: https://www.infowarsstore.com/arrest-fauci-bumper-sticker
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