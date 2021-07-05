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UK Agrees to Study Ivermectin in COVID-DELTA patients
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30 views • July 05, 2021
I discuss the PRINCIPLE trial being rolled out in the UK to study the efficacy of ivermectin in treating patients newly diagnosed with COVID - including those who've been previously vaccinated. I urge patients over 65 years old who are eligible for the study to participate so that this age group does not end up under-represented in the study. It's very important to assess the efficacy of ivermectin in this group of patients as they represent the age group most vulnerable to serious consequences of COVID infection.
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