Henan Zhengzhou Manipulated the Health Code To Stop the Protest of Depositors and Homeowners by Turning Their Code From Green to Red

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https://gnews.org/post/p78w5178
06/16/2022 Henan Zhengzhou stopped protest of bank depositors by turning their health code from green to red. They also did it to the owners of unfinished projects in Henan.The red codes provided to them were not a massive data system error, nor was it a random occurrence. Some people‘s health code went green after complaints, but their concerns remained unresolved