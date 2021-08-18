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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 08-18-2021 NZ Locked Down For 1, Tennessee Border Patrol...
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330 views • August 18, 2021
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From Australia to New Zealand and back to the States and everywhere in between the insanity continues for the 1 reason COMPLIANCE!! No compliance no more insanity!
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Article Links:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/removing-people-from-their-homes-for-covid_AxutXdpMKUNKPIS.html
https://www.businessinsider.com/jacinda-arden-new-zealand-full-lockdown-one-unconfirmed-delta-covid-2021-8
https://m.thebl.tv/us-news/tennessee-border-agents-seized-thousands-of-counterfeit-covid-19-vaccination-cards.html
Thumbnail Link:
https://i.insider.com/611b7135a4b07b0018ade330?width=700&;format=jpeg&auto=webp
From Australia to New Zealand and back to the States and everywhere in between the insanity continues for the 1 reason COMPLIANCE!! No compliance no more insanity!
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/removing-people-from-their-homes-for-covid_AxutXdpMKUNKPIS.html
https://www.businessinsider.com/jacinda-arden-new-zealand-full-lockdown-one-unconfirmed-delta-covid-2021-8
https://m.thebl.tv/us-news/tennessee-border-agents-seized-thousands-of-counterfeit-covid-19-vaccination-cards.html
Thumbnail Link:
https://i.insider.com/611b7135a4b07b0018ade330?width=700&;format=jpeg&auto=webp
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