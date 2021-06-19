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YouTube SUCCESS PRINCIPLES in 45 Minutes! YouTube Secrets Book Summary
BooksInBrief
BooksInBrief
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YouTube is a crowded place these days. Can you still succeed in starting a career as a video influencer on YouTube? YES, say Sean Cannell and Benji Travis, the authors of “YouTube Secrets: The Ultimate Guide to Growing your Following and Making Money as a Video Influencer”.

YouTube is a marathon, not a sprint. Overnight success never happens overnight.

So, what are the principles you should employ in order to give yourself the best chances of succeeding in creating an online business for yourself, as a YouTube video creator?

Find out in this video, where I read to you my highlights of the book.

Buy the book: https://www.tubesecretsbook.com/

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