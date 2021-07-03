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Alex Jones Exposes Three Centers of Evil In New York City
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163 views • July 03, 2021
The city that never sleeps is home to three centers of evil, two of which are still active. Alex takes you on a historical tour of Jeffrey Epstein's black mail sex dungeon townhouse, the headquarters of the CFR and the UN building.
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