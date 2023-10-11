Three World Wars To Usher In A One-World Religion

The Illuminati Plan For 3 World Wars
* The infamous letter from Albert Pike to Giuseppe Mazzini was allegedly written in 1871 — and outlines a plan to foment three world wars in an attempt to take over the world.
* Whoever wrote that letter had the vision to see where this is all going.
* By manipulating our beliefs and emotions, mankind has been herded into these wars like cattle to the slaughter.
* Emotions are running at an all-time high today.
* Best to breathe deep and get centered.
Reese Reports | 11 October 2023
