Three World Wars To Usher In A One-World Religion
The Illuminati Plan For 3 World Wars

* The infamous letter from Albert Pike to Giuseppe Mazzini was allegedly written in 1871 — and outlines a plan to foment three world wars in an attempt to take over the world.

* Whoever wrote that letter had the vision to see where this is all going.

* By manipulating our beliefs and emotions, mankind has been herded into these wars like cattle to the slaughter.

* Emotions are running at an all-time high today.

* Best to breathe deep and get centered.


Reese Reports | 11 October 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=6526bd6fa1be87a989b5198d

