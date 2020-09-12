WILL YOU HEAR THE TRUMPET SOUND

1 Th 4:16-18



16 For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a loud cry of summons, with the shout of an archangel, and with the blast of the trumpet of God. And those who have departed this life in Christ will rise first.



17 Then we, the living ones who remain [on the earth], shall simultaneously be caught up along with [the resurrected dead] in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air; and so always (through the eternity of the eternities) we shall be with the Lord!



18 Therefore comfort and encourage one another with these words.

AMP