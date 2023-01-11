Create New Account
Matt Gaetz Reveals Republicans Will Release the 14,000 Hours of Hidden J6 Tapes
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago |
Gaetz: Kevin McCarthy told us he is going to get the evidence out in front of the American people and that means releasing the 14,000 hours of tapes that have been hidden that I think would give more full context to that day (January 6th) rather than the cherry-picked moments the January 6th committee tried to use to inflame and further divide out country.

So yes, I do believe that part of this deal is a concession that we are going to get the truth out in front of the American people.

Should Congress actually follow through and release the tapes, this will serve as the first step toward getting justice for the January 6th prisoners. The Gateway Pundit has provided numerous accounts of the horrifying conditions the Regime has placed them in.

