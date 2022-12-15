James Roguski: IHR Amendments Are WHO's Backdoor to Global Control

James Roguski discusses WHO's secret meetings and how the 2005 International Health Regulations amendments are the backdoor to total global control and the establishment of a planetary digital surveillance system. The proposed IHR amendments would blatantly strike out respect for our dignity, human rights, and fundamental freedoms! The IHR and WHO Pandemic Treaty are the one-two punch for world government and the global Algorithm Ghetto. People need to act now.





Websites

Substack https://jamesroguski.substack.com

Twitter https://twitter.com/jamesroguski





About James Roguski

James Roguski who is an author, researcher, activist, and natural health advocate. He specializes in researching highly complex issues and translating data into simple language that is easily understood to facilitate action.





