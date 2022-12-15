James Roguski: IHR Amendments Are WHO's Backdoor to Global Control

James Roguski discusses WHO's secret meetings and how the 2005 International Health Regulations amendments are the backdoor to total global control and the establishment of a planetary digital surveillance system. The proposed IHR amendments would blatantly strike out respect for our dignity, human rights, and fundamental freedoms! The IHR and WHO Pandemic Treaty are the one-two punch for world government and the global Algorithm Ghetto. People need to act now.
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Above Phone https://abovephone.com
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Websites
Substack https://jamesroguski.substack.com
Twitter https://twitter.com/jamesroguski
About James Roguski
James Roguski who is an author, researcher, activist, and natural health advocate. He specializes in researching highly complex issues and translating data into simple language that is easily understood to facilitate action.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.