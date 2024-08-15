BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE REAL GAS CHAMBERS ₪ OF WW2
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
660 followers
Follow
124 views • 8 months ago

David Cole nee Stein exposes the utter hoax of the homicidal gas chamber narrative


You can also find avawolfe here:

https://t.me/internationalblackshirts2


avawolfe.substack.com


Adolf Hitler: The Greatest Story Never Told

https://odysee.com/@TheGreatestStoryNeverTold:ba/Adolf-Hitler--The-Greatest-Story-Never-Told:a?r=4PiYrcYu9TAgbD4Ru8nXjYV8J7GhQDm3&lid=a48c06a58c226ca59c93e076f8e3212e80f64982


Europa The Last Battle

https://odysee.com/Europa-The-Last-Battle:d1332db6d95c052bf61be20d145d4b663a50aabc?r=4PiYrcYu9TAgbD4Ru8nXjYV8J7GhQDm3&lid=d1332db6d95c052bf61be20d145d4b663a50aabc


https://www.bitchute.com/fashbird2814/


My Odyssey pages:

Main:

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d


World War 2:

https://odysee.com/@TheGoodWar:3


Audiobooks:

https://odysee.com/@JustAudiobooks:0


Zundel and Irving Archive:

https://odysee.com/@ErnstZundelArchive:6


Periscope Archive:

https://odysee.com/@PeriscopeFilmsArchive:6


WorldTruth:

https://truthpodium.org/@Fashbird2814


Videos, written works, etc I share are not my creations unless otherwise specified.


#Worldwar2 #wwii #nationalsocialism #thirdreich #nsdap #jwo #nwo #communismkills #whitegenocide #music #EuropeanPride #Wehrmacht #WorldWar1 #wwi #TreatyofVersailles #jewworldorder #betterdeadthanred #newworldorder #greatestally


Source: https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/The-real-gas-chambers-of-WW2:d


Thumbnail: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-40503565

ww2reconstructionwooden doorsmulti pronged offensiveholocaust narrativedavid cole need steinhomicidal gas chamberseasy bake ovensdetached chimneysavawolfe
