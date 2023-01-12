17. Quietening The Soul: The Road of Damnation is Paved with Compliance to Evil

Part new information and part review (to get those who are joining us late, caught up to speed), Scott Warren of http://freedomshock.com asks the question: What is the end result when we comply with evil (especially for the reasons of convenience or cowardice).

Biblical evidence suggests that compliance with evil does not end well.

Quietening the soul is about reorienting our mind, emotions, and will, so that we are prepared to successfully face the challenging days ahead. Such preparation requires acknowledgement of what is coming our way. Acknowledgement means contemplating what may seem unthinkable.

In Episode 17, the significance of ChatGPT is discussed. Do we – as human beings with a soul – really want to conform our free will decisions to that which is demanded of us by Artificial Intelligence (AI)? In what ways is soulless AI similar to soulless Satanic Intelligence? Could they be one in the same?

How strong will our soul be when AI demands that we comply with evil? Sooner than later we need to make up our minds. Because without adequate soul preparation, might we use our free will to choose damnation rather than LIFE?

Yep... damnation is a choice.

It's time to quieten the soul. If we are at peace after watching this episode, we are well on the way!

