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Prepping 102: Priorities, Survival Retreats, Power & Fuel Considerations
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114 views • April 13, 2022
David Pruitt from Pruitt's Tree Resin joins me for Day 2 of our Preparedness series. In this episode, David will provide information regarding setting your priorities concerning prepping, along with encouraging you to engage in survival retreats to get a feel for what you will encounter and possibly help you think of things you have not thought about before in your preparations. Additionally, we'll talk about alternative fuel and power sources you can use instead of gasoline and electricity.
Check out David's site here and be sure to enter promo code SONSOFLIBERTY to save 10% on your orders: https://themiraclesalve.com/
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Check out David's site here and be sure to enter promo code SONSOFLIBERTY to save 10% on your orders: https://themiraclesalve.com/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/prepping-102-priorities-survival-retreats-power-fuel-considerations-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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