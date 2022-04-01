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Sergey Lavrov - a multi-polar world is being born
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140 views • April 01, 2022
"Nobody on Earth will be considered a second-rate player. All nations are equal and sovereign." | Telegram - Russian MFA. | "Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov: A new reality is taking shape: the unipolar world is irretrievably receding into the past and a multi-polar world is being born. This is an objective process that cannot be stopped.
There won’t be one single ruler in this new reality. All key states with a decisive influence on the world economy and politics will have to come to terms.
Being aware of their special status, they will ensure the observance of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, including the main one – the sovereign equality of states. "
There won’t be one single ruler in this new reality. All key states with a decisive influence on the world economy and politics will have to come to terms.
Being aware of their special status, they will ensure the observance of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, including the main one – the sovereign equality of states. "
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