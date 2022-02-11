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⚠️Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee – [9/17/2021]
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40 views • February 11, 2022
⚠️Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee – [9/17/2021]
In an FDA virtual meeting, it is claimed that Heart attacks happen 71x more often in the treatment group when compared to other vaccines and that the vaccines are killing two people for every one life saved. Timestamp 4:20 hrs.
In an FDA virtual meeting, it is claimed that Heart attacks happen 71x more often in the treatment group when compared to other vaccines and that the vaccines are killing two people for every one life saved. Timestamp 4:20 hrs.
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