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And We Know 2.28.22 HOW do you FORCE, BREAK, RESTRICT the [DS] without MASS PaNIC Amazing PLAN! PRAY!
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192 views • March 01, 2022
LT of And We Know.
Too much information to pass… not enough time to get it all in.. but will try, amazing drops in the CPAC speech…or might we say the State of the Union address, a possible Q finding on Truth Social, Kash Patel showing us who is the boss, Ukraine information pouring in from Anons..what amazing work anonymous folks are… where would we be without them…stand by.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vw2tlu-2.28.22-how-do-you-force-break-restrict-the-ds-without-mass-panic-amazing-p.html
Too much information to pass… not enough time to get it all in.. but will try, amazing drops in the CPAC speech…or might we say the State of the Union address, a possible Q finding on Truth Social, Kash Patel showing us who is the boss, Ukraine information pouring in from Anons..what amazing work anonymous folks are… where would we be without them…stand by.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vw2tlu-2.28.22-how-do-you-force-break-restrict-the-ds-without-mass-panic-amazing-p.html
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