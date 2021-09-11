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9/11 2021 -- UK
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280 views • September 12, 2021
"Kiss the rain"
Time-lapse of the geo-interfering agenda over Staffordshire, England!
Owning The Weather In 2025 full pdf; http://www.prekladyodlesa.sk/wp-conte...
Geo-interfering; https://www.amazon.co.uk/Geo-interfer...
Goodreads.com https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/3....
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
Time-lapse of the geo-interfering agenda over Staffordshire, England!
Owning The Weather In 2025 full pdf; http://www.prekladyodlesa.sk/wp-conte...
Geo-interfering; https://www.amazon.co.uk/Geo-interfer...
Goodreads.com https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/3....
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
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