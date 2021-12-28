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Omicron Propaganda
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20 views • December 28, 2021
Here's a perfect example of how the media lies and exaggerates about what is most likely the common cold. Now being called "omicron," if someone dies with a positive test "with" this coronavirus, they are automatically reported as having been killed by the virus. This is the same sort of propaganda used from the beginning of the Covid Virus Hysteria that began in 2020. Lies like these have a singular purpose: to generate fear and to convince people to get injected with the experimental covid drug.
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