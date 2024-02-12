Create New Account
Ep. 74: $60B For Ukraine
Son of the Republic
Published 20 hours ago

The Ukrainian government canceled elections and killed an American journalist.

Congress is about send them another $60 billion.

J.D. Vance is trying to stop it.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 12 February 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-4/ https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1757159485162799334

