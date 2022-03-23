⁣⁣⁣The Eternal Pandemic (2021) Part 1 | The Truth About the New World Order

⁣⁣⁣The Eternal Pandemic (2021) Part 1 | The Truth About the New World OrderThis film is about the corruption that is responsible for the deaths of millions worldwide. The pandemic is not of a virus, but a plague known as the financial system. This plague has enslaved mankind for centuries through usury, corporatization, pharmaceuticals, media, and blind self-indulgence.Our world is enslaved by a hedonistic system designed to give us the illusion of freedom. For the first time in history, we can indulge in any food we want. If we choose to eat a poor diet, we can simply fall back on the same hedonistic system that put us into bad health in the first place: the corporations that own pharmaceutical drugs and process our food.Too many of us are sick. Please educate yourself on nutrition, holistic medicine, and proper diet before choosing your lifestyle.