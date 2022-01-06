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TPC #657 Dr. Pam Popper | Medical Tyranny Will Fail
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48 views • January 06, 2022
TPC #657 Dr. Pam Popper | Medical Tyranny Will Fail
TPC #657 is with Dr. Pam Popper, WWII buff and optimist. January 6, 2021
Her Twitter: https://twitter.com/pampopper.
Her book: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B093DPZRPZ/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0.
Her website: https://drpampopper.com.
Her company:https://wellnessforumhealth.com/ .
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQTPC #657
TPC #657 Dr. Pam Popper | Medical Tyranny Will Fail
TPC 657, Dr Pam Popper, Medical Tyranny Will Fail, Tommys PodCast, January 6 2022
TPC #657 is with Dr. Pam Popper, WWII buff and optimist. January 6, 2021
Her Twitter: https://twitter.com/pampopper.
Her book: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B093DPZRPZ/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0.
Her website: https://drpampopper.com.
Her company:https://wellnessforumhealth.com/ .
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQTPC #657
TPC #657 Dr. Pam Popper | Medical Tyranny Will Fail
TPC 657, Dr Pam Popper, Medical Tyranny Will Fail, Tommys PodCast, January 6 2022
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