© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: Leaked Documents: Left Wing Terrorists Plan Insurrection When Trump “Falsely” Claims Victory
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • October 14, 2020
Loaded broadcast for today with the main stories being the new Democrat terror plan to instigate violence and chaos ahead of the 2020 election and new revelations involving Barack Obama and Iran that may be the biggest scandal of his administration. Kari Donavon joins to discuss the CIA whistleblower’s claims against Obama and Joe Biden. Jesse Lee Peterson is on for an hour to talk about the spirit of America and Trump and the spirit of evil that control’s the Democrat party. More evidence that the Democrats are falling apart as Biden rallies continue to gather no crowds and his gaffes continue too ad up. Pelosi shouts at CNN hosts for not going along with her narrative. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.