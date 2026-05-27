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Astral Afterlife Resort On Focus 21: Designed To Get You Stuck. "I've Seen The Loosh Plumbing Pipes"
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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SOURCES: Insights with Tony "OBE: The Astral "Resort" : Why Some Souls Never Leave"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FA-seDkwezc

Insights with Tony "I’ve Seen the Plumbing: What Actually Happens When We Die (Insights and OBE)" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJVSK98jo_Y


What is decoded in this transmissions:

° Is it a sanctuary or a gilded cage?

° The "Stuck" Phenomenon: Why some souls refuse to leave the simulation.

° The Astral Plumbing: The truth behind the red, brown, and black extraction pipes and localized "loosh" farming.

° The Bureaucracy & Archons: Why the entities on the other side are NOT all-knowing, and how they use holographic love-bombing to trick you into coming back to Earth.

° Focus 27 & The Fifth Realm Illusion: Why the "heavenly" afterlife spaces are just VIP holding zones built by the exact same architects who built the 3D matrix.


REFERENCES:

Contact him: [email protected]


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l


WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u

!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


SEE ALSO:

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM

Part 8 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT8vXTn34cA


CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: Reptilians Feast on Human Souls in the Lower Astral Plane. Part 3" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKF7oMnL6mg

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Confirmed: The Rapture is a Psy-Op" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G73fzb3EVz4

"Scripture Lies About The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO_-mdkmTwE


Keywords
ufoastral projectionartificial intelligenceprison planetafterlifendeastral travelreptilianssoul trapgreyslooshreincarnationuapalien abductionreincarnation traphereafter
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