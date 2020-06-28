Big Bust On Mail-In Ballot Fraud! New Jersey Charges 4 City Council Members

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Following accusations of widespread fraud, voter intimidation, and ballot theft in the May 12 municipal elections in Paterson, N.J., state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal announced Thursday he is charging four men with voter fraud – including the vice president of the City Council and a candidate for that body.-
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