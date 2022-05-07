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DaytimeSkyShow#1.PeoplesGalacticFleet_2922
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11 views • May 07, 2022
An afternoon walk with Russell (the dog) locates a multitude of amazing Sky Ships. Most are medium cloaked, so you can see the artistry of their shapes and the way they hide in plain sight so as not to scare the people of Terra Earth with their presence. Always be Peaceful.
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