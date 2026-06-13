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RT News - June 13 2026 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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June 13, 2026

rt.com



Straight out of Iran - optimism that an equitable deal can be made with the US. While the details are being ironed out, Tehran warns Israel is trying to sabotage the process. So-called conspiracy turned fact once again. Washington declassifies information that it funded dangerous bio labs in Ukraine. An open secret that the White House denied for years. As violent protests in Northern Ireland erupt over the attempted beheading of a man by an immigrant, London's police chief blames Russia and Iran for the UK's homegrown problem that's turned the area into a cultural powder keg. Reporting from a Palestinian village that is threatened by Israeli settlers. We speak with locals who say they are scared for their lives.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


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