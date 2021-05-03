Extract from the 769th contact of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Translated via DeepL.comDisclaimer: This is an unofficial translation and does contain errors!Facts about Corona vaccinationsExtract from the 769th contact of Saturday, 17 April 2021AsketBut why didn’t you answer the question about behaviour in relation to immunisation?Billy You must be referring to the woman’s question as to whether she should be vaccinated, and with which preparation?Asket Yes.Billy This is something that Sfath has already told me that I should never do such a thing, nor should I be allowed to, because in every case and in every relationship, no matter in what matter and in what matter, every person must and must always decide everything for himself, and consequently he should not allow himself to be influenced in any way by a third party. But that is exactly what you said, girl, and I have kept to it for my long life and have done well with it.Asket I remember that, yes.