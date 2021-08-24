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People's Thoughts Are Surveillanced : Voice of god (false) weapon : Demonic SigInt
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214 views • August 24, 2021
See the Full Article at: https://UltraHeavy.org
(Telegram Data Mining)
You may be aware that Neighbors around You seem a little mind controlled or strange especially those addicted to smart phones, streaming, and electronics. Well hundreds of thousands of People around the World known as Targeted Individuals are fully aware of this situation and how deep the rabbit hole goes. Anyone can look up MKUltra or Mark Zuckerberg’s and Elon Musk’s plans for a sub-vocal internet of unspoken thoughts digitized by smart phones… NASA has a 20 year old patent to do just this. What if I told You there is an international arms race for a brain computer interface, or neuro interface sciences, centered against entire populations with big data and data mining calculations and analysis. It’s not only going on but its out of control as reflected in unprecedented US politics, media campaigns, lock downs, passports, Trump, the deep state, deep fakes, Leftist false oppression and compassion narratives, and ageless control by division.
The focus of this article is called the Voice of god weapon which was deployed by the US in the Gulf War. I’m working up to a brief but serious message by a quick introduction to the voice of god weapon. Some other keywords, terms, and technologies surrounding this topic include wireless signals intelligence, QAM, UltraSound Smart TV, ELF, VLF, human reradiation and resonance, mkultra, smart dust, chem trails, morgellons disease (strange fibers), autoimmune diseases (fungus in the central nervous system), graphine and magnetism in the vaccine, nasal test kits forming microscopic antennas near the brain, and then more specifically the Microwave hearing effect, or the Frey effect, neuro-interface sciences, Human Brain Project (US & China), NeuraLink, synthetic telepathy, hive mind, v2k (voice to skull) Some Names to look at to find out more about all this is Dr. Robert Duncan, Dr. John Hall, William Binney, Karen M Sterwart, Dr. James Giordano, Amy Holem, Ella Free, Targeted Massachusetts, Targeted Justice, PACTS Itnl, and CAHT. At the end of this article We will explore quoted pages from related books including how David Koresh of the infamous Waco, TX incident was a potential target of the voice of god weapon for the standoff which ended in a tragic fire.
This surveillance arms race invades your private conversations, Your thoughts, Your ‘Googling’, and more importantly Your private prayer space. This system of satellites tracking people on the back of their heads can also impersonate the still small voice of god to manipulate people on a scale from subtle to extreme 24/7. This outrageous and crazy manipulation includes but is not limited to scripting such as neighbors comments, good angel/bad angel, ghosts, psychicness, and in my case even a false voice of Jesus and god himself. Ladies and gentleman may I introduce the ‘abomination that causes desolation’ standing in the temple it doesn’t belong in. Along with vaccine passports and neurointerface research and theft reaching into the most sacred space, the private prayer space.
Everyone’s biometrics are recorded through App Marketplaces, advertising and insurance industries, Silicon Valley and China as cover stories. Brigadier Gen. Robert Spalding discusses all these details in His book, “” which He wrote after being dismissed from White House service after Trump defended America from CCP Huwei 5G cell towers. American’s private conversation, biometrics, and yes even thoughts are being fed into huge databases for super computer analysis affectionately called national security, AI, machine learning, and quantum super computers.
In Cyber Security there is something called a ‘Replay Attack’ but when such a concept applies to stolen human thought and mind control what do we call it? I call it an EEG Replay Attack but such things go without names in culture and require each of us form our own encyclopedia. While we were too busy for Millions of people dieing from globalists land ownership they’ve also taken over the media and intelligence agencies through drugs, cults, blackmail, pedophilia, and human trafficking. This is why slavery in China is taking over the World’s economies. While a pornography epidemic surges in the US we are comforted with false narratives about freedom and oppression. As I grew up in the 80s literally attached to computers and games to what extent now are the Youth falling under subtle manipulation of the mind and away from Christ. Not only are the Youth pushed away from Jesus Christ in media and academia it is also in their own minds by the very globalists responsible for a yearly holocaust owing to their possession of the land of the poor.
Why does ‘Bill Gates’ own the most farmland in the United States, vaccine injure People in Africa and India, 10 years ago spoke openly about reducing the human population, and now give medical advice to our entire United States? ................ (cut off)
(Telegram Data Mining)
You may be aware that Neighbors around You seem a little mind controlled or strange especially those addicted to smart phones, streaming, and electronics. Well hundreds of thousands of People around the World known as Targeted Individuals are fully aware of this situation and how deep the rabbit hole goes. Anyone can look up MKUltra or Mark Zuckerberg’s and Elon Musk’s plans for a sub-vocal internet of unspoken thoughts digitized by smart phones… NASA has a 20 year old patent to do just this. What if I told You there is an international arms race for a brain computer interface, or neuro interface sciences, centered against entire populations with big data and data mining calculations and analysis. It’s not only going on but its out of control as reflected in unprecedented US politics, media campaigns, lock downs, passports, Trump, the deep state, deep fakes, Leftist false oppression and compassion narratives, and ageless control by division.
The focus of this article is called the Voice of god weapon which was deployed by the US in the Gulf War. I’m working up to a brief but serious message by a quick introduction to the voice of god weapon. Some other keywords, terms, and technologies surrounding this topic include wireless signals intelligence, QAM, UltraSound Smart TV, ELF, VLF, human reradiation and resonance, mkultra, smart dust, chem trails, morgellons disease (strange fibers), autoimmune diseases (fungus in the central nervous system), graphine and magnetism in the vaccine, nasal test kits forming microscopic antennas near the brain, and then more specifically the Microwave hearing effect, or the Frey effect, neuro-interface sciences, Human Brain Project (US & China), NeuraLink, synthetic telepathy, hive mind, v2k (voice to skull) Some Names to look at to find out more about all this is Dr. Robert Duncan, Dr. John Hall, William Binney, Karen M Sterwart, Dr. James Giordano, Amy Holem, Ella Free, Targeted Massachusetts, Targeted Justice, PACTS Itnl, and CAHT. At the end of this article We will explore quoted pages from related books including how David Koresh of the infamous Waco, TX incident was a potential target of the voice of god weapon for the standoff which ended in a tragic fire.
This surveillance arms race invades your private conversations, Your thoughts, Your ‘Googling’, and more importantly Your private prayer space. This system of satellites tracking people on the back of their heads can also impersonate the still small voice of god to manipulate people on a scale from subtle to extreme 24/7. This outrageous and crazy manipulation includes but is not limited to scripting such as neighbors comments, good angel/bad angel, ghosts, psychicness, and in my case even a false voice of Jesus and god himself. Ladies and gentleman may I introduce the ‘abomination that causes desolation’ standing in the temple it doesn’t belong in. Along with vaccine passports and neurointerface research and theft reaching into the most sacred space, the private prayer space.
Everyone’s biometrics are recorded through App Marketplaces, advertising and insurance industries, Silicon Valley and China as cover stories. Brigadier Gen. Robert Spalding discusses all these details in His book, “” which He wrote after being dismissed from White House service after Trump defended America from CCP Huwei 5G cell towers. American’s private conversation, biometrics, and yes even thoughts are being fed into huge databases for super computer analysis affectionately called national security, AI, machine learning, and quantum super computers.
In Cyber Security there is something called a ‘Replay Attack’ but when such a concept applies to stolen human thought and mind control what do we call it? I call it an EEG Replay Attack but such things go without names in culture and require each of us form our own encyclopedia. While we were too busy for Millions of people dieing from globalists land ownership they’ve also taken over the media and intelligence agencies through drugs, cults, blackmail, pedophilia, and human trafficking. This is why slavery in China is taking over the World’s economies. While a pornography epidemic surges in the US we are comforted with false narratives about freedom and oppression. As I grew up in the 80s literally attached to computers and games to what extent now are the Youth falling under subtle manipulation of the mind and away from Christ. Not only are the Youth pushed away from Jesus Christ in media and academia it is also in their own minds by the very globalists responsible for a yearly holocaust owing to their possession of the land of the poor.
Why does ‘Bill Gates’ own the most farmland in the United States, vaccine injure People in Africa and India, 10 years ago spoke openly about reducing the human population, and now give medical advice to our entire United States? ................ (cut off)
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