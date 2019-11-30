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PARANORMAL PRISON STORIES | LIVE FROM THE LAIR
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38 views • November 30, 2019
Solid black apparitions. Glowing mist. All witnessed by hardened military personnel. All vanished without a trace.
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Brought to you by http://www.JacobyAlley.com
Affordable website and graphic design.
How can you support Popp Culture?
Donate via SubscribeStar!
https://www.subscribestar.com/redonkulas
Donate via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Follow us on Gab, YouTube and Bitchute!
https://gab.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
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