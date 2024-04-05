Create New Account
The Underground Tunnels Of The Getty Museum - Steven D Kelley - The Michael Decon Program, April 3, 2024
The Underground Tunnels Of The Getty Museum - Steven D Kelley - The Michael Decon Program, April 3, 2024

I'm sharing this mp3 from 'The Michael Decon Program', his description and Steven's info.

Episode 498: The Getty Museum

Steven D. Kelley is a pioneering figure in laser technology, with over three decades of experience in the Electro-Optical Industry. As a CIA/NSA contractor, he has contributed significantly to advancements in laser diodes, laser sights, laser power modules, and various other laser-related technologies. Not only has he excelled in engineering and research, but he has also delved into the realms of jewelry making and innovative optical properties. In addition to his technical expertise, Kelley made headlines in 2000 for uncovering a controversial underground network beneath the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, revealing shocking details about its connections to Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs) and alleged involvement in illicit activities.

https://www.podbean.com/media/share/dir-xcvm7-1e083ba8

Visit and Join Steven's Telegram group!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

https://twitter.com/StevenKelley24

Live Thursday Night Show is at: - https://www.truthcatradio.com/

Worldwide, you can listen to Steven D Kelley, on Truth Cat Radio, 'LIVE', every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 8:00 pm CT, 7:00 pm MT, 6:00 pm PT. It plays there on a loop that week.

Steven's EMAIL for correspondence is: [email protected] - To request the book PDF, healing request, Jedi request, or questions. But, NOT for PayPal.

You can upload Steven's book for free, in the file section, at his Telegram channel, or request by email. There is also a video audio-book, reading of Steven's book on YouTube, at "Lasers, Cavers, and Magic. Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic

Steven's X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/StevenKelley24

Soon again at: https://twitter.com/1Stevendkelley

https://www.tiktok.com/@stevendkelley


